Man killed during shootout with cops in Ackee Walk still unidentified

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The man who was killed during an alleged confrontation with law enforcers in Ackee Walk, St Andrew on Monday, remains unidentified, according to the police.

READ: One man dead in Ackee Walk shootout

The deceased appears to be in his early 20s, is of fair complexion, and is about five feet six inches tall.

He was clad in a black shirt and a pair of black shorts at the time of his death.

The police also reported that one Hi-Point 9mm pistol and two 9mm rounds of ammunition were reportedly seized shortly after the shooting which occurred about 11:40 am Monday.

The matter was reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB).