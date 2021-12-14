Man killed during shootout with cops in Ackee Walk still unidentified

Man killed during shootout with cops in Ackee Walk still unidentifiedTuesday, December 14, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The man who was killed during an alleged confrontation with law enforcers in Ackee Walk, St Andrew on Monday, remains unidentified, according to the police.
READ: One man dead in Ackee Walk shootout
The deceased appears to be in his early 20s, is of fair complexion, and is about five feet six inches tall.
He was clad in a black shirt and a pair of black shorts at the time of his death.
The police also reported that one Hi-Point 9mm pistol and two 9mm rounds of ammunition were reportedly seized shortly after the shooting which occurred about 11:40 am Monday.
The matter was reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB).
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy