Man killed in Manchester armed robbery after selling car

Man killed in Manchester armed robbery after selling carTuesday, July 13, 2021
MANCHESTER, Jamaica – Police are probing the murder of a man during a robbery in the community of Chantilly in Manchester on Monday night.
The deceased has been identified as 35-year-old Richard Powell.
Deputy Superintendent of police in charge of operations, Lloyd Darby told Observer Online that Powell was killed hours after he sold a car in the community for $700,000.
It is reported that about 8:06 pm, Powell, his girlfriend and relatives were going home when a gunman demanded the girlfriend's bag containing the money. Powell reportedly resisted and fought with the gunman.
He was shot during the tussle and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
His girlfriend and relatives were not injured, while the gunman escaped.
DSP Darby said although the investigation is at an early stage, he is appealing for anyone with information that can assist the police to contact the Mandeville police at 8769622250, 8769615538 or 8769622832.
Kasey Williams
