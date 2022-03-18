WATCH: Police attacked in Maxfield, says SSP Phipps

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The commanding officer for the Kingston Western police division says a reputed violence producer was killed after lawmen were attacked as they responded to reports of gunshots in the Maxfield community on Thursday night.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Micheal Phipps made the revelation as he addressed journalists Friday over the rising tension in the community which left citizens protesting the shooting death of Emilio Morris and blocking roads with debris.

According to Phipps, Morris, who is known as “Daddy1”, is the leader of the William Road gang off Maxfield Avenue.

He was also presently before the court on a charge of murder.

“He was charged in 2020 for murder. He is scheduled to reappear before the Home Circuit Court on the 23rd of this month and he was out on bail. A condition of his bail is that he must not be seen in the community of William Road or anywhere in the Kingston 13 area. This order was made by the court based on them accepting evidence that this man is a known violent perpetrator and carries with him a wave of violence whenever time he's in the community so he was ordered by the court not to be in the community but to our surprise he was here in the community last night,” Phipps said.

Official reports are that about 11:30 pm on Thursday, in the Ruffell Road area of Maxfield Avenue, the police responded to information of gunshots fired within the community.

Upon the arrival of the police, they were allegedly fired upon, after which they returned fire. When gunshots subsided, one man was found with a firearm and what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

The police said he was taken to the Kingston Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

However, SSP Phipps' report goes against earlier information received from residents who claim Morris was locking up his shop and was unarmed when he was attacked by officers some time after 11:00 pm.

