Man killed in Salt Gully, St Catherine

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— Forty-five-year-old Kurt Nembhard, a labourer of Salt Gully, St Catherine was shot and killed in his community by unknown assailants on Friday, March 18.

Reports are that about 2:20 pm, citizens heard explosions and summoned the police.

Upon arrival of the police, Nembhard's body was seen along the roadway with gunshot wounds.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.

The police are investigating.