Man killed in St Elizabeth crash

Man killed in St Elizabeth crashFriday, March 18, 2022
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica - Police have confirmed that a man was killed in a crash on the Goshen main road in St Elizabeth on Friday.
His identity has not yet been ascertained.
Preliminary reports are that sometime before 10:00 am, the man was driving a minibus when he lost control of the vehicle.
In recent years, there have been scores of crashes on the Goshen main road, some resulting in fatalities.
More details soon.
-Kasey Williams
