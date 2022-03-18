Man killed in St Elizabeth crash

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica - Police have confirmed that a man was killed in a crash on the Goshen main road in St Elizabeth on Friday.

His identity has not yet been ascertained.



Preliminary reports are that sometime before 10:00 am, the man was driving a minibus when he lost control of the vehicle.

In recent years, there have been scores of crashes on the Goshen main road, some resulting in fatalities.

-Kasey Williams