Man killed in St James police confrontation

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A 22-year-old man was fatally shot during a confrontation with members of the Joint Anti-Gang Task Force at the Shoes Arcade, Harbour Street in Montego Bay St James on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Dwane Haughton of Catherine Drive in the community.

Details are sketchy but the incident happened about 5:30 pm.

The police said a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol containing a magazine with 14 rounds of ammunition was also seized during the incident.

The matter has been reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations and the Inspectorate of Professional Standards Oversight Bureau.