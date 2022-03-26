Man killed in St Mary hit-and-run

ST MARY, Jamaica – A 28-year-old man is dead following a hit-and-run along the Rio Nuevo main road in St Mary. The deceased has been identified as Akiem Daley, a construction worker of Red Hills, St Andrew.

Daley died as a result of injuries he sustained in the accident which occurred at approximately 1:15 am on Saturday.



According to reports, Daley was walking along the roadway when he was hit by a motor vehicle. The driver of the car did not stop. The victim was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Investigators are appealing to the driver of the motor vehicle to turn himself in to the Oracabessa Police immediately.



In the meantime, anyone with information that can assist the police in their investigations is being asked to call the Area 2 Headquarters at 876-975-4196, police 119 number or the nearest police station.