Man killed in White Hall, St Thomas becomes 27th murder victim this year

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — A 30-year-old man has become the 27th person to be killed in St Thomas after he was shot dead on Sunday in the community of White Hall, the second murder there in less than a week.

Dead is 30-year-old Oshane Barrett, alias 'Brown Man', of Golden Valley in the parish.

Reports are that residents heard what appeared to be gunshots about 8:30 pm and alerted the police.

Barrett was found lying along the roadway with gunshot wounds when the police arrived in the area.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.

A motive for the gun attack has not been ascertained.

Last Monday, Warren Williams was shot dead by a gunman at his business place in the White Hall area about 8:30 pm.

The culprit reportedly escaped.