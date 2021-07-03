Man killed in drive-by shooting in Granville
Councillor Troupe calls for ZOSO in volatile communitySaturday, July 03, 2021
ST JAMES, Jamaica- A man was shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Granville, St James, a short while ago.
The man, who has not yet been identified, is reported to have been killed in front of the Granville Seventh Day Adventist Church on Granville Drive, as he walked home from a football field.
Observer Online learned his brother was also killed recently in the volatile community.
When contacted by Observer Online, Councillor for the Granville division, Michael Troupe condemned the killing, while noting that crime in the community has spiked in recent weeks.
“There is a little war thing that is happening in Granville right now,” said Troupe.
“Can you imagine? The Church, it is right in front of the Adventist church on Granville Drive and the church is in session, they don't have any respect for the church,” he lamented.
Pointing out that there have been approximately seven murders in the community recently, Troupe is calling for the implementation of a Zone of Special Operation (ZOSO) in Granville.
“The only thing that can solve this problem that is happening in Granville right now is an implementation of ZOSO, even for three months to get the different sides together. We want a deep cleaning; Granville needs a deep cleaning to flush out the war. Trust me, it is becoming unbearable right as we speak. I do not know; I just cannot even speak. I am just confused and frustrated right now but it needs some intervention,” the councillor said.
Rochelle Clayton
