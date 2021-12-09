Man killed in fiery Manchester crash

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police have confirmed that a motorist died this morning following a crash on deCarteret Road in Mandeville.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.

Preliminary reports are that sometime Thursday morning the driver of a motor vehicle lost control of the unit and crashed into a utility pole. The vehicle burst into flames on impact.

Firefighters were called in to extinguish the blaze.

Traffic has since been diverted as a section of deCarteret Road has been cordoned off.

Kasey Williams