Man killed in fiery Manchester crash

Man killed in fiery Manchester crashThursday, December 09, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police have confirmed that a motorist died this morning following a crash on deCarteret Road in Mandeville.
The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.
Preliminary reports are that sometime Thursday morning the driver of a motor vehicle lost control of the unit and crashed into a utility pole. The vehicle burst into flames on impact.
Firefighters were called in to extinguish the blaze.
Traffic has since been diverted as a section of deCarteret Road has been cordoned off.
Kasey Williams
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy