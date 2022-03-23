WATCH: Man killed in motorcycle accident on Old Hope Road

KINGSTON, Jamaica — One person died as a result of injuries received in a motorcycle accident along the Old Hope Road in Kingston on Sunday.

Police have not yet revealed the name of the victim.

Videos circulating on social media showed the driver of the motorcycle and a woman pillion rider travelling along the Old Hope Road in an unsafe manner.

The driver then lost control of the motorcycle and swerved into the opposite lane of traffic into an oncoming Toyota Probox.

Both passengers were thrown from the motorcycle.

It is not certain if the driver of the Probox sustained injuries in the incident.