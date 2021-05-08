Man killed while taking bath

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A 41-year-old man was killed while taking a bath at his home on Lincoln Avenue, West Kingston Wednesday.

Dead is Andre Stephens, a labourer.

Reports are that Stephens was at home taking a bath at the back of the building when he was approached by gunmen who open fire, hitting him to the upper body.

He died on the spot.

The gunmen escaped in the area, and the police are investigating the incident.