Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at California church

Man kills 3 daughters, 1 other, himself at California churchTuesday, March 01, 2022
|
SACRAMENTO, California (AP) — A man shot and killed his three daughters, their chaperone and himself during a supervised visit with the girls Monday at a church in Sacramento, California, authorities said.
Deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 pm found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood, said Sergeant Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
The victims included three girls ages 9, 10 and 13, Grassmann said.
The shooter was estranged from his daughters' mother, who had a restraining order against him, Sheriff Scott Jones said.
Investigators believe the shooting happened during a supervised visit with the children and that the fourth victim was their chaperone, Jones said.
The shooter's name wasn't immediately released, but officials said he was 39 years old.
An employee of The Church In Sacramento heard the gunshots and called 911, Grassmann said.
Sheriff's officials are investigating it as a domestic violence incident, he said.
Officials didn't know if the family members belonged to the church, which sits on a mostly residential block near a commercial area east of downtown Sacramento.
The Church In Sacramento caters to English, Chinese and Spanish worshippers, according to its website. No events for Monday were listed on its online calendar.
Governor Gavin Newsom said his office was working with local law enforcement.
“Another senseless act of gun violence in America — this time in our backyard. In a church with kids inside. Absolutely devastating,” Newsom said on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy