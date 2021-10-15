Man listed as person of interest in suspected abduction of nine-year-old

Man listed as person of interest in suspected abduction of nine-year-oldFriday, October 15, 2021
|
ST THOMAS, Jamaica — The St Thomas police have named Davian Bryan as a person of interest in the suspected abduction of nine-year-old Phylisa Prussia.
Prussia, was reported missing by her mother on Thursday, October 14.
Read: High alert activated for missing nine-year-old
Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay confirmed with OBSERVER ONLINE that Phylisa, who has been missing since yesterday, is suspected to have been abducted.
CCTV footage shared on social media showed a tall dark figure walking alongside a child who is believed to be Phylisa.
Phylisa is of brown complexion, slim build and about 137 centimetres or four feet six inches tall.
The police said she was last seen at home wearing a white blouse and blue shorts. She has not been heard from since.
Bryan is being asked to report to the Morant Bay police immediately.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy