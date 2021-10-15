Man listed as person of interest in suspected abduction of nine-year-old

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — The St Thomas police have named Davian Bryan as a person of interest in the suspected abduction of nine-year-old Phylisa Prussia.

Prussia, was reported missing by her mother on Thursday, October 14.

Read: High alert activated for missing nine-year-old

Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay confirmed with OBSERVER ONLINE that Phylisa, who has been missing since yesterday, is suspected to have been abducted.

CCTV footage shared on social media showed a tall dark figure walking alongside a child who is believed to be Phylisa.

Phylisa is of brown complexion, slim build and about 137 centimetres or four feet six inches tall.

The police said she was last seen at home wearing a white blouse and blue shorts. She has not been heard from since.

Bryan is being asked to report to the Morant Bay police immediately.