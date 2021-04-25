Man mowed down in St Elizabeth accident

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Police here are reporting that a 50-year-old man was yesterday killed when he was hit by a car on the Rocky Hill main road.

Rocky Hill is located west of Santa Cruz along the Santa Cruz to Lacovia main road.

Police reports are that about 10:00 am, Andrew Clarke was standing on an embankment when the driver of a Toyota Corolla traveling along the thoroughfare, lost control of the vehicle, which mowed down Clarke.

He was taken to the Black River Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle is known to the police.

