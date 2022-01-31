Man murdered on Rousseau Road

Man murdered on Rousseau RoadMonday, January 31, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A man was killed during a shooting incident on Rousseau Road this afternoon.
The Constabulary Communications Unit, the information arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), confirmed the shooting but had no details on the incident.
OBSERVER ONLINE will have more on this story as it breaks.
The JCF has reported that 132 people have been murdered in the first 29 days of January, an increase of 2.3 per cent when compared to the corresponding period last year when 129 people were killed,
Westmoreland topped the police divisions with a 600 per cent increase with 14 murders while St James has the dubious distinction of the most murders overall with 29. These divisions are followed by the St Catherine North with 12 and St Catherine South with 11, which represents an 83 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year. There has been a 33 per cent increase in St Andrew Central division.
Other crimes such as robbery, shootings, rape and break-in have been trending down, the JCF said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy