Man murdered on Rousseau Road

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A man was killed during a shooting incident on Rousseau Road this afternoon.

The Constabulary Communications Unit, the information arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), confirmed the shooting but had no details on the incident.

The JCF has reported that 132 people have been murdered in the first 29 days of January, an increase of 2.3 per cent when compared to the corresponding period last year when 129 people were killed,



Westmoreland topped the police divisions with a 600 per cent increase with 14 murders while St James has the dubious distinction of the most murders overall with 29. These divisions are followed by the St Catherine North with 12 and St Catherine South with 11, which represents an 83 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year. There has been a 33 per cent increase in St Andrew Central division.



Other crimes such as robbery, shootings, rape and break-in have been trending down, the JCF said.