Man on shooting charge after ID parade

Man on shooting charge after ID paradeTuesday, May 11, 2021
|
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A man pointed out on an identification parade has been arrested and charged in relation to a shooting incident in which an individual was pounced upon by three armed men in Goulbourne district, Lawrence Tavern, St Andrew on Sunday, February 14, 2021.
Charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is 22-year-old Wavell Reid of Rose Hall district in Lawrence Tavern.
According to police reports, the complainant was pounced upon by the three men who opened fire at him about 3:50 pm. He, however, escaped unhurt.
On Tuesday, April 20, the police said Reid was apprehended in Rose Hall district during an operation and placed on an identification parade on Friday, May 7, where he was pointed out and subsequently charged.
The other suspects are still being sought, the police said.
