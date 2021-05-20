Man on the run after reportedly setting girlfriend, her business ablaze

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A woman is currently in hospital suffering from burn wounds after the man said to be her boyfriend allegedly doused her with a flammable substance then set her ablaze yesterday on the St James side of the Hanover/St James, Great River parish border.

A bar and carwash, reportedly operated by the woman was also set on fire.

Reports are that around 5:00 pm, the couple had an altercation at the business establishment when the man, in a rage, reportedly left and returned with the flammable substance, which he allegedly used to commit the grievous assault on the woman.

It is further reported that the man took the time to set the business establishment ablaze before leaving the scene.

The woman, who was engulfed by flames, managed to escape from the burning building with the assistance of residence who took her to the hospital where she underwent treatment.

The incident follows a series of domestic violence disputes in Western Jamaica in recent times.

A little over a week ago, a 62-year-old man was charged with murder after he reportedly chopped to death his 29-year-old common-law wife following an altercation at their home in Trelawny.

That attack follows an April 6 incident in which a man was seen on video physically assaulting a woman who is said to be his partner in Chester Castle Hanover. While neither the man nor the woman have admitted or denied that they are the individuals on video, it is widely believed that the man is Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Central George Wright, who had turned himself into the police for questioning.

However, on April 16, the police ended its investigation into the alleged incident as a result of the unwillingness of the parties involved and potential witnesses to participate in the investigation, as well as the poor quality of the video recording.

Anthony Lewis