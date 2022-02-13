Man pleads guilty to murdering his abducted 8-y-o stepson

Man pleads guilty to murdering his abducted 8-y-o stepsonSunday, February 13, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The man accused of killing his eight-year-old stepson two years ago after the child's mother ended her relationship with him, pleaded guilty to the crime when he appeared in the Supreme Court on Friday.
Ochest Rose is facing the court for the murder of Galen Buchanan, who went missing on January 21, 2020, a day after his mother told Rose that their eight-month relationship was over.
Galen's body was later found with the hands bound about 3:15 pm on January 23, that same year, in Kingston Harbour by residents of Royal Palm, Bournemouth Gardens.
Rose, who was on the run, was arrested in Trelawny two days later and charged with his stepson's murder on February 4, 2020.
The 42-year-old is to undergo a psychiatric evaluation, which is to be presented at his sentencing hearing on April 1.
