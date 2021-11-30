Man points firearm at woman, charged

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Police in Kingston have charged a man with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman on Saturday, November 6.

Charged is Santino Thomas, a 31-year-old vendor of Hillcrest Avenue in Kingston 2.

Reports are that about 12:00pm, the complainant was walking along Oliver Road, in Rockfort, Kingston 2, when she was approached by the accused and an argument ensued between them. During the melee the accused removed a firearm from his waistband and pointed it in the direction of the complainant. A report was subsequently made to the police and Thomas was arrested.