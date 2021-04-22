Man reportedly kicked, robbed after giving mugger $1,000

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica — The police have charged 23-year-old Armanda Warren of Flaggaman district in St Elizabeth following allegations that he kicked a man then robbed him of cash in the parish on March 25.

According to the police, the man was standing on the roadway when Warren approached him, demanding money. The man reportedly gave the accused $1,000.

However, it is said that Warren demanded more money and when his demands were not met, he allegedly kicked the complainant repeatedly, then took $44,000 from his pocket before escaping.

The matter was reported to the police and Warren was apprehended later that day.

He has since been charged with robbery with violence.