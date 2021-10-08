Man reportedly linked to multiple break-ins killed at home in Portland

Man reportedly linked to multiple break-ins killed at home in PortlandFriday, October 08, 2021
|
PORTLAND, Jamaica— A man who was said to be a person of interest in multiple break-ins in Port Antonio, Portland, was gunned down at his home in the parish on Friday morning.
He has been identified as Danion Brown, otherwise called 'Oney' of Arthur's Lane, Port Antonio.
According to preliminary police reports, at about 4:30 am, Brown was at his house when gunmen reportedly entered and shot him.
The police were alerted and Brown was assisted to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police believe that Brown was linked to multiple break-ins of businesses in the Port Antonio area.
Investigations are ongoing.
