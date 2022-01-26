Man reporting on bail opens fire in Manchester police station

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— A man who was reporting on condition of bail for illegal possession of firearm opened gunfire at police officers at the Cross Keys Station in Manchester, on Tuesday, January 25.

The man has been identified as 25-year-old Orlando Lee, of Blenheim district, Newport in Manchester.

Reports are that about 4:00 pm, Lee turned up at the Cross Keys Police Station to report as part of his bail condition, when officers observed a bulge in his waist and accosted him. Lee reportedly pulled the firearm and opened gunfire at the officers before escaping. No officer was injured during the incident.

The police have since listed Lee as wanted, and he is urged to immediately turn himself in.

They went further to caution citizens to be vigilant as Lee is considered armed and dangerous.

Meanwhile, officers are asking anyone with information about Lee's whereabouts to contact Crime Stop at 311, 119 police emergency number, the Mandeville Police at 876-961-5538 or the nearest police station.