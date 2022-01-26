Man reporting on bail opens fire in Manchester police station

Man reporting on bail opens fire in Manchester police stationWednesday, January 26, 2022
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica— A man who was reporting on condition of bail for illegal possession of firearm opened gunfire at police officers at the Cross Keys Station in Manchester, on Tuesday, January 25.
The man has been identified as 25-year-old Orlando Lee, of Blenheim district, Newport in Manchester.
Reports are that about 4:00 pm, Lee turned up at the Cross Keys Police Station to report as part of his bail condition, when officers observed a bulge in his waist and accosted him. Lee reportedly pulled the firearm and opened gunfire at the officers before escaping. No officer was injured during the incident.
The police have since listed Lee as wanted, and he is urged to immediately turn himself in.
They went further to caution citizens to be vigilant as Lee is considered armed and dangerous.
Meanwhile, officers are asking anyone with information about Lee's whereabouts to contact Crime Stop at 311, 119 police emergency number, the Mandeville Police at 876-961-5538 or the nearest police station.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy