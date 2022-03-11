Man robbed, shot in face outside bank in Half-Way-Tree

A man was robbed and shot in the vicinity of the Sagicor Bank at Tropical Plaza in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew this morning.

It is reported that the man was shot in the face. He has since been taken to hospital.

OBSERVER ONLINE was told that the man was on his way to Sagicor Bank from another bank with a bag containing cash when he was approached by robbers who shot him.

The thieves then escaped on a motorbike.

Scene of crime investigators are now processing the location.

Sagicor Bank has since announced the closure of the Tropical Bank location until further notice.