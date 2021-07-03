Man rushed to hospital after motor vehicle accident

RUNAWAY BAY, St Ann— A man suspected to be in his late 20s was rushed to the St Ann’s Bay Hospital after a motor vehicle accident on Saturday.

Observer Online understands that the victim was travelling in a white Toyota Axio when it collided with a silver Toyota Axio which was parked along the North Coast High Way vicinity of Salem, Runaway Bay.

A highway patrol officer on the scene told our news team that the incident happened sometime after 1:30 pm.

The driver of the white Axio was said to have been speeding and lost control of his vehicle. An eyewitness also told Observer Online that the car flipped twice before landing on its roof.

Luckily there were no occupants in the parked vehicle. Meanwhile, motorist are being warned to be more cautious when using the roadways.

