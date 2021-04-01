Man seen chopping woman with machete on viral video charged

CLARENDON, Jamaica— The police say the man seen in a now viral social media video attacking and chopping a woman in May Pen, Clarendon yesterday, has been charged with wounding with intent.

The police have identified the man as 47-year-old Obediah Smith, a farmer, of Newly Road, Manchester.

In the video a man can be seen using a machete to chop a woman in her face.

A police officer, who was in the vicinity at the time of the incident, intervened and saved the woman's life and also apprehended the accused man.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment.