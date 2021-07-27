Man seen in viral video cursing Holness over curfew measures in police custody

ST ANN, Jamaica – A man is in police custody after his foul-mouthed tirade against Prime Minister Andrew Holness in a viral video caught the attention of lawmen who claim he may fit the description of “a person of interest in some break-in incidents”.

The young man, who identified himself as Shaquille Higgins, was captured on video lashing out at Holness in relation to the new curfew hours imposed to tackle the spread of the coronavirus. The video has been widely circulated on social media since Tuesday morning.

In another video, the man is seen apologising for his action as he appears in the presence of the police.

Head of the St Ann police, Superintendent Dwight Powell, confirmed with Observer Online on Tuesday morning that Higgins was in custody at the Moneague Police Station in the parish.

According to Powell, the video prompted the police's "intervention" in arresting Higgins.

"The video prompted our [the police's] intervention. It was observed, however, that he [Higgins] may have fit the description for a person of interest in some break-in incidents in the Moneague area," Powell stated.

Those break-in incidents allegedly occurred at businesses, among other places in Moneague.

The man is now being interviewed by police investigators to determine the outcome of how the law enforcers proceed, Powell shared.

Powell said, at the moment, Higgins was being processed, but emphasised that the latter was yet to be charged for any offence.

In a 20-second video which appeared to have been recorded on Monday night, Higgins uttered several expletives as he expressed his objection to the new curfew hours of 8pm to 5am.

"Bo#@Qt Andrew Holness, Mi name Shaquille Higgins, live a main street [in] Moneague, [St Ann]. P#*!@$e come fi mi now. Yah real waste man. Yuh $%%$@bwoy Andrew. Go...," he cursed.

"... 'Bout 8 o'clock [curfew]. Afta man plan fi go Marco Polo [party] yah plan fi. Hey bwoy..." added Higgins as he walked away.

In another video, the young man can be seen at what appeared to be a house while being instructed by the police to put on a "long pants".

Asked one of the male officers to Higgins: "Yuh did a drink today? You were drinking Boom sir?"

In a third video, which was 23-seconds long, Higgins apologised for his actions while in the presence of a policeman.

"I'm really sorry," he began, before being interrupted by the police officer.

"No man. Go better than that man. Go same like how yah go when yah call di man (Andrew Holness) %&$$@man," instructed the officer.

Higgins then proceeded with the video recording of his apology that appeared to have been recorded by another policeman.

"I'm really sorry for the indecent language. I'm sorry for whatever I said in the video; all those bad things. I'm sorry to the police force. I'm sorry to the whole Jamaica," Higgins said.

Last year, Dayne Mitchell, who similarly verbally chastised Holness for the introduction of the all-island curfew, was arrested and charged for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).

Mitchell was seen in a viral video expressing his refusal to comply with the measures announced under the DRMA. Shortly after the video went viral, he was allegedly found hiding under a bed in a house by the police.

The Penso Street, Arnett Gardens resident was fined $60,000 after pleading guilty to the DRMA breaches.