Man sentenced to life for murder of ex-girlfriend in St Elizabeth

ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica— Jermaine Miller, who was accused of the stabbing death his ex-girlfriend 27-year-old Nevia Sinclair at her family home in Brinkley, St Elizabeth last year, was today sentenced to life in prison for her murder.

His attorney, Queen's Counsel Peter Champagnie told OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago that Miller was also sentenced to 13 years for burglary.

Miller will have to serve 20 years before he is eligible for parole.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

The sentences were handed down by High Court Judge Justice Courtney Daye in the St Elizabeth Circuit Court in Black River.

Sinclair had moved out of her boyfriend's home and returned to live with her parents because of an alleged abusive relationship.

She was stabbed to death in her bedroom about 10:50 pm on January 12, 2020 as her family slept.

The intruder had pushed aside mosquito netting and climbed through an unlocked window to enter her bedroom.

Miller was allegedly seen fleeing the scene immediately after Sinclair's parents saw her bleeding on the floor.