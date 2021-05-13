Man set free after soldiers' statements contradict cops

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Damarlo Garrick, a 28-year-old man, who was arrested and charged in June of 2020 for illegal possession of two firearms and ammunition, has been set free by the courts.

It was determined that Garrick was not guilty after statements from the police who arrested him, were contradicted by statements uttered by members of the Jamaica Defence Force, who were present as part of a joint patrol team.

Donahue Martin, the attorney-at-law who represented Garrick, denied the allegations against his client, which were that on Saturday June 6, 2020, he was seen with a bag and upon seeing the police/military team, cops alleged that he dropped the bag and ran. The bag was searched and the two firearms found inside it.

However, when Martin advanced an application for statements from members of the Jamaica Defence Force, who were on the operation, to be produced, the soldiers' account was different from the police's angle.

He was found not guilty.

Jason Cross