Man shot at Coronation Market

KINGSTON, Jamaica – There was a shooting inside Coronation Market in downtown Kingston on Saturday afternoon, temporarily disrupting last minute preparations by the public for the three consecutive lockdown days which begin on Sunday.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communication Unit confirmed the shooting.

“The victim is a male, he is at Kingston Public Hospital and he is in serious condition,” a representative told Observer Online.

Coronation Market is located in western Kingston, where gang warfare has led to numerous shootings and killings recently.