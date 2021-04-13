Man shot by gunman in the middle of supper

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 56-year-old carpenter from St James was shot and injured by a gunman while having his evening meal yesterday.

Reports are that about 9:30 pm, the carpenter was sitting on his verandah eating, when he was approached by a man who pointed a gun at him and told him not to move.

He became fearful and attempted to run, but was shot in the back. The gunman escaped.

The carpenter was taken to hospital for treatment.

The police are investigating.