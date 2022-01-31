Man shot by gunmen on Red Hills Road

ST ANDREW, Jamaica— Police have confirmed that there is a shooting on Red Hills Road, St Andrew, near St Richard's Primary School.

Details are still sketchy but it is understood that a man was attacked and shot by gunmen at a bus stop just outside the school premises.

It is believed that the shooting is a continuation of an ongoing war between men from different sections of the Red Hills Road area in the St Andrew North Police Division.

Up to press time, the condition of the injured man was not ascertained.

More details to come.