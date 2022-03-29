Man shot by police in the US had disarmed gunman, sources say

SAN JOSE, United States — A man shot and wounded by a police officer at a downtown restaurant in San Jose on Sunday was the same individual who had earlier disarmed an alleged gunman during a fight inside the establishment.

According to San Jose's Mercury News, the man was holding the weapon he took from the gunman and was backing out the front door when he was confronted by officers. Gunfire was heard shortly after and the man was later discovered to be suffering from gunshot wounds.



The wounded man — whose name has not been publicly released and is being treated at a local hospital — was initially described in police statements on Twitter as “a suspect” who was “pointing a handgun at another involved subject,” the Mercury News article said.

However, sources later told the news organisation that the man shot by the police was simply trying to keep the fight from becoming deadly.



The article stated that when asked about the circumstances of the wounded man Monday, the San Jose police declined to comment and stated that a news conference had been scheduled to address the shooting.

Police have since shared a still image from an officer's body camera showing what police saw as they approached the restaurant, which showed the man shot by police holding a handgun in his left hand in an open doorway at the front of the building. Police also posted what appear to be security-camera images of the fight as it was unfolding.



There was no immediate indication from police that anyone else — including the suspected gunman — was arrested after the shooting. No other injuries were reported from the fight.