Man shot dead, female companion injured shortly after arriving home in Old Harbour

Man shot dead, female companion injured shortly after arriving home in Old HarbourSaturday, January 22, 2022
|
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - Gunmen struck in a section of Old Harbour, St Catherine on Friday night, leaving a man dead and his common-law wife injured shortly after they arrived home.
The deceased has been identified as Patrick Pearson, a 59-year-old plumber of an Old Harbour address.
His female companion received minor injuries from the gun attack and was released from hospital after being treated.
Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that shortly after the couple arrived home in their motor car sometime about 9:00 pm, another vehicle, a Toyota Probox, drove up. An armed man alighted from the Probox and opened fire at the couple inside their car.
Pearson managed to exit the vehicle, but was chased and shot several times by his attacker before the gunman fled the scene in the waiting motor car.
The wounded man and his lover who received a single gunshot wound to the leg were assisted to the hospital. Pearson, it is reported, died on arrival while his companion was treated.
A motive for the gun attack has not been established, as investigations remain ongoing.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy