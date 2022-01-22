Man shot dead, female companion injured shortly after arriving home in Old Harbour

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica - Gunmen struck in a section of Old Harbour, St Catherine on Friday night, leaving a man dead and his common-law wife injured shortly after they arrived home.

The deceased has been identified as Patrick Pearson, a 59-year-old plumber of an Old Harbour address.

His female companion received minor injuries from the gun attack and was released from hospital after being treated.

Reports reaching OBSERVER ONLINE are that shortly after the couple arrived home in their motor car sometime about 9:00 pm, another vehicle, a Toyota Probox, drove up. An armed man alighted from the Probox and opened fire at the couple inside their car.

Pearson managed to exit the vehicle, but was chased and shot several times by his attacker before the gunman fled the scene in the waiting motor car.

The wounded man and his lover who received a single gunshot wound to the leg were assisted to the hospital. Pearson, it is reported, died on arrival while his companion was treated.

A motive for the gun attack has not been established, as investigations remain ongoing.