Man shot dead after intervening in dispute in Hanover

HANOVER, Jamaica — Two Hanover men have been arrested and charged with the murder of 27-year-old Lloyd Campbell, who was killed after reportedly intervening in a dispute involving one of the accused in the parish on Saturday, July 31.

Charged are 26-year-old Kemo Wilson, otherwise called 'Maro', and 23-year-old Damion Smith otherwise called 'Purple', both of Bacadia, Salt Spring in the parish. They have also been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

It is alleged that about 5:00 pm, Campbell intervened in a dispute between Wilson and another man. This reportedly led to a fight between the deceased and Wilson, who then left and allegedly returned with a firearm, which he used to shoot Campbell.

The police were contacted and Campbell was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police said both Wilson and Smith were later taken into custody.

They were charged on Monday, August 9 after a question and answer session was conducted in the presence of their attorneys.