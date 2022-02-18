Man shot dead at St James shopping centre

Police officers are still on scene at the MegaMart complex in Catherine Hall, St James where a man has been shot and killed.

The man is yet to be identified but was seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, short pants and a camouflage-coloured Crocs. He's of light complexion and sporting a number of tattoos.

Information reaching OBSERVER ONLINE is that the man was exiting one of the places of business on the plaza when he was pounced upon by unknown assailants.

He was shot multiple times before the perpetrators of the crime fled the scene.

The incident has so far led to an interruption of business on the complex which houses a MegaMart, Jamaica National bank and an Island Grill restaurant.

More to come.