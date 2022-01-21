Man shot dead at beach in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A Trelawny man, Kamrae 'Bling Dog' Whyte, was shot dead as he sat on the fishing beach in the Lilliput section of St James shortly after noon on Thursday.

The 34-year-old, who was from Warsop in the parish, was shot several times by an armed man, according to police reports.

He was pronounced dead at hospital.

His killing is the fifth murder recorded in St James since the start of the week and one of two that happened on Thursday.

Mohan Morris and Nakeem Erskine were both shot and killed on Tuesday. Shavon Green was gunned down at his home on Wednesday while on Thursday afternoon, up-and-coming artiste Javon 'Kapella Don' was shot dead in an attack that left another man injured.

