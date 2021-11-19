Man shot dead by police at illegal party in St Andrew

Man shot dead by police at illegal party in St AndrewFriday, November 19, 2021
BY DAVID DUNKLEY
The St Andrew South police killed an alleged gunman and seized two firearms and several rounds of ammunition at an illegal party on York Avenue in the Seivwright Gardens community in the wee hours of Friday morning.
Up to publication time, the dead man had not been identified. The seized guns are two Glock pistols. Eighteen rounds of ammunition were found.
The Constabulary Communications Unit has confirmed the incident but did not have a police report.
OBSERVER ONLINE understands that shortly after midnight, police went to the party to lock it off when they were accosted by men. During an ensuing confrontation, the now deceased was fatally shot and a firearm taken from him.
A subsequent search of the premises led to the discovery of the other weapon and the 18 rounds of ammunition.
St Andrew South is one of the police divisions which has seen an upsurge in crime recently. A State of Emergency was established in the division by Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Sunday.
More details to come.
