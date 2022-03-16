Man shot dead by police in Denham Town

Man shot dead by police in Denham TownWednesday, March 16, 2022
An unidentified man was shot dead during a confrontation with the police in Denham Town, Kingston on Wednesday afternoon.
OBSERVER ONLINE understands that about 1pm, cops were responding to a shooting incident on Albert Street when they were reportedly fired upon by gunmen.
The cops reportedly took evasive action and returned fire hitting one of the men, who later died.
A pistol was seized in the incident.
