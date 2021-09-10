Man shot dead in August Town, killing linked to flare-up of violence in community

Man shot dead in August Town, killing linked to flare-up of violence in communityFriday, September 10, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Gunmen struck on Mona Road in August Town, St Andrew just before 7 o'clock this evening, leaving one man dead.
Police sources have linked the killing to the latest flare-up of violence in the community which was declared a zone of special operation months ago.
The sources say this evening's killing is linked to an attack on four men in the section of the community known as Hermitage on Wednesday night.
One man was killed in that attack while two others were shot and remain in hospital with life threatening wounds.
The fourth man escaped unharmed.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy