Man shot dead in August Town, killing linked to flare-up of violence in community

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Gunmen struck on Mona Road in August Town, St Andrew just before 7 o'clock this evening, leaving one man dead.

Police sources have linked the killing to the latest flare-up of violence in the community which was declared a zone of special operation months ago.

The sources say this evening's killing is linked to an attack on four men in the section of the community known as Hermitage on Wednesday night.

One man was killed in that attack while two others were shot and remain in hospital with life threatening wounds.

The fourth man escaped unharmed.