Man shot dead in Gazeland

Man shot dead in GazelandFriday, December 17, 2021
|
ST ELIZABETH, Jamaica - Police are now on the scene of a murder in Gazeland near Nain in St Elizabeth where a man was shot by a gunman earlier this evening.
A resident told OBSERVER ONLINE that shortly after 7:00 pm, the man was inside a restaurant when a gunman dressed in a hoodie entered the business establishment.
It is reported that the gunman opened fire hitting the man multiple times.
The gunman then fled the scene.
The deceased is said to be from Lititz District, a community on the Manchester/ St. Elizabeth border.
When contacted the police's Constabulary Communications Unit was not aware of the details surrounding the incident.
- Kasey Williams
