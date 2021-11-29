Man shot dead in Gregory Park as violence continues

Gang violence continues to plague the community of Gregory Park in Portmore, St Catherine as another man was shot dead Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Anton Bryan of Darling Street in Kingston.

Reports are that about 12:05 pm, Bryan was among a group of residents on Walcan Drive when a lone man approached and opened gunfire hitting him multiple times before escaping.

The police were summoned and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“The investigation is in an embryonic stage but we understand that the killing stems from a dispute,” superintendent of police Hopeton Nicholson, the acting commander in charge of the St Catherine South division, said.

The Gregory Park area has been plagued by inter-gang violence in recent months, according to Nicholson.

“The area has been quiet for a month but there has been an uptick in the area with one murder on Wednesday and then another in Sunday. There have been several incidents of inter-gang violence across the division. There are areas in the community such as Gulf, Banga Gully and Mexico where there are persons there who are part of rival gangs so there are ongoing conflicts caused by inter-gang violence, ego and generational disputes, and this is further aggravated by migrant criminals,” he said.

Nicholson sought to assure residents that there will be heavy security presence to fight the crime monster in the area.

“The police and the military are in the community we are going to be there 24 -7 to apprehend the criminals, and keep citizens safe,” Nicholson said.