Man shot dead in May Pen market

CLARENDON, Jamaica— A man was shot dead in the May Pen market in Clarendon on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Romaine Gordon, otherwise called Georgie, of Kellits in the parish.

Police reports are that Gordon was at the market about 6:30 pm when a loud explosion was heard.

Shortly after, he was seen with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

He was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.