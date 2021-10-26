Man shot dead in Olympic Gardens gang war

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 31-year-old man was killed in a reported shootout involving thugs in Olympic Gardens, St Andrew, on Tuesday morning.

Residents reported hearing explosions and called the police. Upon the law enforcers' arrival, the body of Odelle Moulton of a White Lane, Kingston 11 address was found with bullet wounds in a dilapidated board structure in the area.

A car parked nearby was also damaged by the gunmen's bullets. The war-torn area has been plagued by internecine gang violence recently.