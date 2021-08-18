Man shot dead in Three Miles River, Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Gunshots rang out a short while ago in the community of Three Miles River, leaving one man dead.

He has been identified as 25-year-old Michael Kirlew, also called Chev, of Tulsie Lane in the community.

Sources told OBSERVER ONLINE that Kirlew was at one of his usual hang out spots close to his home when a man began shooting before escaping in a waiting motor vehicle. When the chaos subsided, Kirlew was seen slumped over and unresponsive.

"Nine shot the man get it innuh," said one resident who refused to provide a name. "I was at the restaurant buying a food and heard the shots. Straight face shot."

Kirlew's father, sorrowful residents said, lost his life in a similar manner a few years ago.

Today's death marks the third shooting murder within the space of seven days in the Frome Division.

Rosalee Wood