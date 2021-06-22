Man shot dead in Trench Town

Man shot dead in Trench TownTuesday, June 22, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A man was shot dead on Bentley Lane in Trench Town on Tuesday morning.
The Constabulary Communication Unit confirmed the shooting but did not release the identity of the person killed as investigations are ongoing.
This is the third person killed in Trench Town in the past eight days. A female shop operator, Laphane Bent, was shot dead in the community last Tuesday, less than 48 hours after 16-year-old girl Damoya Hall was killed and another man injured during a drive-by.
Police did not provide any information that suggested that the attacks have been linked. The community has been tense since last week and there have been reports that some residents are moving out of the community.
Member of Parliament Mark Golding attributed the attacks to gang members locked in an ongoing feud. Investigators in the Kingston Western Police Division listed three men as persons of interest in their probe of last Sunday's murder/shooting.
The men are Keimo Roache, Keimo Tingle otherwise called 'Not Nice', and a man known only as 'CJ'.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy