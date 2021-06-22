Man shot dead in Trench Town

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A man was shot dead on Bentley Lane in Trench Town on Tuesday morning.

The Constabulary Communication Unit confirmed the shooting but did not release the identity of the person killed as investigations are ongoing.

This is the third person killed in Trench Town in the past eight days. A female shop operator, Laphane Bent, was shot dead in the community last Tuesday, less than 48 hours after 16-year-old girl Damoya Hall was killed and another man injured during a drive-by.



Police did not provide any information that suggested that the attacks have been linked. The community has been tense since last week and there have been reports that some residents are moving out of the community.

Member of Parliament Mark Golding attributed the attacks to gang members locked in an ongoing feud. Investigators in the Kingston Western Police Division listed three men as persons of interest in their probe of last Sunday's murder/shooting.

The men are Keimo Roache, Keimo Tingle otherwise called 'Not Nice', and a man known only as 'CJ'.