Man shot dead in Truro, Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Skeapha Nandoo, otherwise called Que, was last evening shot dead by unknown assailants in the community of Truro in Westmoreland.

Reports reaching the OBSERVER ONLINE are that Nandoo was driving through his community when he was shot by people who were trailing him in another motor vehicle. He was later pronounced dead.

The police said that he was not on their radar and that while investigations are ongoing, they are pursuing strong leads.

Nandoo, originally from the community of George's Plain in the parish, was 36 years of age. He leaves behind two children.

Rosalee Wood