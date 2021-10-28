Man shot in Cooreville Gardens

KINGSTON, Jamaica-A resident of Cooreville Gardens was shot by thugs this evening, leaving the community tense.

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has confirmed the shooting.

Reports are that the man was walking to his car in the community when he was approached by armed thugs who shot him. He was rushed to the hospital, his condition is not known at this time.

Sources told OBSERVER ONLINE that the man, who reportedly operates in the iron salvage business, was shot in reprisal for an incident that happened in Riverton a few days ago when the man filed a police report against a thug who had threatened him.

The alleged thug was later accosted by the police and a gun was found in his possession.

It is theorised that the man was shot in retaliation for the gun seizure.