Man shot in the groin, accused attacker charged

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged a man with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition after he reportedly shot another in the groin.

Charged is 26-year-old Davis Pennant, otherwise called 'DJ', of Love Lane in Kingston.

The police said the incident occurred about 11:15 pm on Friday, January 29.

The complainant was assisted to the hospital where he was treated and released.

The police said Pennant was arrested on March 25 and charged yesterday following an interview in the presence of his lawyer.