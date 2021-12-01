Man shot multiple times at gas station at foot of Red Hills

ST ANDREW, Jamaica— Police investigators are presently at the scene of a shooting at the Total petrol station at the foot of Red Hills in St Andrew. One man was shot several times and rushed to the hospital.

The Constabulary Communication Unit confirmed the shooting but did not know the identity of the victim.

The Total petrol station was the scene of a double murder last week and police investigators are seeking to ascertain if today's shooting is linked to last week's fatal shootings that stemmed from a turf war between warring factions in the area.

